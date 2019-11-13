A 30-year-old Lapeer County man has been charged for allegedly shooting his friend while small game hunting, officials said.

Brill (Photo: Michigan Department of Corrections)

Andrew Brill of Silverwood was arraigned Tuesday in 71-A District Court on several charges connected to the shooting, including being a felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, careless discharge of a firearm causing injury, and possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

A magistrate ordered Brill held on a $10,000 bond and scheduled his next court appearance, a probable cause conference, for next week Friday.

If convicted, Brill faces up to five years in prison for the felon in possession of a firearm charge, up to five years for each of the possessing a firearm during a felony charge, up to 15 years for the careless discharge charge and up to five years for possessing a firearm while intoxicated.

The shooting happened at about 7 p.m. Friday in the area of Kelch Road in Rich Township, according to a Lapeer County Sheriff's Office statement.

Brill and two men, both 29 and both from Lake Orion, were visiting a property on Kelch to look at deer hunting sites and do some small game hunting, officials said.

After their tour, the three men returned to the pickup truck in which they arrived, according to police.

Brill and a friend were unloading their weapons at the truck, officials said. The defendant allegedly pointed his 12 gauge shotgun in his friend's direction. The shotgun discharged and pellets struck his friend in the lower torso region, authorities said.

Brill then left the scene and returned to his home, according to police.

Deputies spoke to the two friends who told them they believed the weapon was not loaded. Medics were summoned and they transported the victim to a hospital in Lapeer County, but he was later transferred to a Detroit hospital where he is listed in stable condition, officials said.

Meanwhile, deputies went to Brill's home where he was arrested without incident. They also learned he was wanted on an arrest warrant for an unrelated charge.

Brill has a previous criminal history. He was sentenced in 2010 to three years in prison for third degree criminal sexual conduct, according to the Michigan Department of Corrections. In 2016, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for failing to comply with sex offender reporting duties. He was discharged in 2017, the department said.

