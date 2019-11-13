Michigan drivers will see their catastrophic claim fee cut in half or eliminated altogether in the coming year, in what the Insurance Alliance of Michigan says is proof that reforms adopted in May are working to lower costs to drivers.

Drivers who choose unlimited, lifetime medical benefits will pay $100, down from $220, and drivers who choose other tiers of coverage will pay no fee, according to the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association.

The fee pays for catastrophic car crash injuries and is overseen by the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association. The association reimburses auto insurance companies after a certain threshold – set at $580,000 this year – for medical costs.

Michigan traditionally has had among the nation's highest auto insurance rates due mainly to the state's requirement that motorists purchase auto insurance policies that guarantee uncapped lifetime medical benefits in the event of catastrophic crash injuries. Under the new changes, insurers will be able to sell reduced coverage policies but will be required to reduce medical premiums for eight years.

Starting July 1, drivers will be able to choose from tiered-coverage plans ranging from unlimited lifetime medical benefits, $500,000 personal injury protection coverage, $250,000, $50,000 or a complete opt out for people with Medicare or separate health insurance covering car crash injuries.

The changes had largely bipartisan support, including from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Republican House Speaker Lee Chatfield and GOP Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey.

But some Detroit area legislators argued the reforms didn’t go far enough to address alleged discriminatory rate-setting practices, and medical providers and personal injury attorneys have criticized other aspects of the law.

In early October, a brain injury rehabilitation clinic and the guardians of two people injured in catastrophic crashes sued two insurance companies in an effort to declare the new reform unconstitutional.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

