Lansing – A Democratic group is challenging Michigan’s restrictions on transporting voters to the polls and helping people apply for absentee ballots, asking a federal judge to block enforcement of the laws.

The lawsuit was filed late Tuesday. It is the second voting-related suit brought in two weeks by Priorities USA, a super PAC that plans to spend millions of dollars to mobilize and turn out voters in Michigan.

The new complaint alleges that the transportation ban conflicts with federal law and the limit on who can assist with returning absentee ballot applications is not justified. The suit contends the law severely burdens voting, especially minority, disabled, senior and low-income voters.

The office of Democratic Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, the defendant in the case, had no immediate comment Wednesday.

