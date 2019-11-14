Lansing – Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed legislation to prohibit the sale of an over-the-counter cough suppressant to minors unless they have a prescription.

The restriction on dextromethorphan will take effect next July. Dextromethorphan, or DXM, is found in many cough and cold medicines but has been abused by teenagers seeking a hallucinogenic high.

Retailers selling the over-the-counter drug will be required to ask for ID unless a customer appears to be at least 25 years old.

People who sell DXM-containing products to youth under age 18 and minors who buy them will face civil fines.

Whitmer signed the bill Thursday.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/11/14/whitmer-oks-bill-bar-sale-cough-suppressant-minors/40617261/