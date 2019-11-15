A Roseville man was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting on Interstate 75 in Frenchtown Township, authorities say.

The driver of a vehicle traveling southbound on I-75 near Nadeau Road in a white Freightliner tractor-trailer called 911 at about 12:46 p.m. Friday to report that the suspect, also headed southbound in a white Freightliner semitrailer, had fired a handgun at his vehicle.

Monroe County deputies interviewed the suspect and the victim, 68, during which time they found a bullet hole in the passenger side door of the victim's vehicle. "A spent round was also located lodged in the door," a release from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies recovered a semi-automatic pistol from the suspect, the release said. The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact (734) 240-7705.

The suspect, 50, remained in the Monroe County Jail on Friday afternoon on a charge of assault with intent to murder. His identity was not released, pending formal arraignment in 1st District Court in Monroe.

