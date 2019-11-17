County clerks: We’ll lose money if people can have phones in courthouses
Lansing. – Court clerks around Michigan are criticizing a proposal to allow phones and other electronic devices in courthouses.
Among their objections: They fear they’ll lose money.
The Michigan Supreme Court is holding a public hearing Wednesday in Lansing.
Courts typically charge people to make copies of public documents. Someone with an electronic device could do it for free. For example, Mason County charges $1 per page. Clerk Cheryl Kelly says the proposed rule “would put a dent in our revenue.”
Besides copying documents, the rule would allow people to use an electronic device to take notes, search the internet and send or receive text messages in a courtroom.
Lawyers, who typically can carry phones, are in favor of the change, especially if it helps them stay in touch with clients in a courthouse.
Courthouses prohibiting cellphones include Third Circuit Court of Michigan and 36th District Court in Detroit.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments