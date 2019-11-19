Patchy fog and overnight lows could make roads slick for the morning drive.

A low around 36 could affect drivers Wednesday morning, according to a National Weather Service forecast.

Fog will hang around before 9 a.m. It will remain mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

A low of near 36 is expected again Wednesday night.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a 52 Thursday, with a 90% showers after 8 a.m. Winds will be 9-14 mph, then increase to 17-22 mph in the afternoon, the weather service reported.

Rain returns before 1 a.m. Thursday into Friday, with a low of about 36 and rainfall amounts of less than 0.10 of an inch.

Friday's high is expected at 40, with a low Friday night of 28. Weekend temperatures are similar.

