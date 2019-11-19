The Monroe County Sheriff's Office has identified the 58-year-old man who died in a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Frenchtown Township as Michael Cantrell of Monroe.

The crash took place about 9:15 a.m. on Vivian Road near Fairway, which is north of Cole Road and west of Interstate 75.

Police say Cantrell was driving a black 2009 GMC pickup south on Vivian, toward Cole.

Police say the pickup veered off the road, striking a mailbox, a fire hydrant and a light post before hitting a tree.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information on the crash to share what they know by calling 734-240-7542.

In 2018, 34.5 percent of Michigan's 312,798 car crashes, a bit more than one-third, were single-vehicle. But 420 of Michigan's 902 fatal crash events, or 46%, took place in single-vehicle crashes, according to Michigan State Police data.

