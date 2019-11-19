Port Huron — A Port Huron man has been charged with robbing a bank last week in Marysville, police said.

Steven Robert Welsh, 54, was arraigned Friday on charges of bank robbery, unlawfully driving away in a vehicle and fleeing and eluding police, Port Huron police said. Judge John Monaghan of Port Huron District Court set Welsh's bond at $250,000.

Steven Welsh was arraigned Friday, Nov. 15 on charges including bank robbery (Photo: Port Huron Police Department)

Welsh was arrested in Detroit about 3:30 p.m. Thursday after leading police on a high-speed chase through Port Huron that afternoon, police said. During the pursuit, police said Welsh drove in excess of 70 mph, went the wrong way on a one-way road and weaved in and out of traffic.

Investigators are still looking for additional suspects from the Wednesday robbery at the Chemical Bank on Gratiot Boulevard, police said. At the time of the robbery, about 2 p.m., the suspects were seen driving a large red or maroon SUV, possibly a Dodge Nitro or Nissan.

The vehicle was also seen at the Advia Credit Union near Gratiot Boulevard at 1 p.m. and at Chemical Bank on 32nd St. in Port Huron at 1:30 p.m., according to police.

Port Huron police believe the red SUV on the right side of the frame was used to transport accomplices to a Nov. 14 bank robbery in Marysville (Photo: Port Huron Police Department)

Police said Welsh, who has a gray beard and mustache, entered the Chemical Bank bank in Marysville and demanded money.

Officers tracked him with a canine unit to the parking lot of a nearby McDonald's.

About noon Thursday, Port Huron police stopped a black Ford pickup they believed Welsh was riding in. When officers removed the driver, Welsh "slid over to the driver's side and led officers on a high speed pursuit through the city streets," police said in a statement.

After the Welsh drove into incoming traffic with a "reckless disregard for public safety," officers stopped the pursuit, according to the release.

Later that day, Port Huron police, Michigan State Police, the St. Clair County Drug Task Force and Detroit police located Welsh and took him "into custody without incident," Port Huron police said.

The original driver of the black pickup vehicle was questioned and released, according to police.

Anyone with information about the Marysville robbery is encouraged to contact the Port Huron Police Department's Major Crimes Unit at (810) 984-5383, the CAPTURE Secret Witness Hotline at (810) 987-6688 or the Marysville Police Department at (810) 364-6300.

