Detroit — Stagnant air over southeast Michigan had led to patchy dense fog in the region, that has visibility ranging from a quarter-mile to two miles as morning rush hour begins Tuesday.

In a special weather statement, the National Weather Service urged motorists to "use caution" when driving this morning. As the statement says: "With temperatures below freezing, moisture may tend to freeze on some area roadways. Bridges and overpasses will be most susceptible to slick spots through the morning commute."

Some areas of dense freezing fog across SE MI heading into the morning commute. With temperatures below freezing, potential exists for moisture to freeze on roadways, particularly bridges and overpasses. Watch for slick spots, along with rapid reduction in visibility. #miwx — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) November 19, 2019

Visibility is at two miles at Detroit Metro Airport in Romulus, and 1.5 miles in Ann Arbor, said Sara Pampreen, a National Weather Service meteorologist. In Howell and Jackson, visibility is down to a quarter-mile.

But in White Lake, where the weather service's Detroit office is located, there's little fog to speak of. Two miles of visibility is well below the six or so "statute miles" it takes for the fog to make weather reports, Pampreen said, and the fog Tuesday morning is considered "dense."

If you haven’t looked outside, it is fogggggy outside in a lot of spots! This means no snooze button this morning. It’s going to take longer than normal for today’s commute! Slow down, leave extra space and there could be some freezing spots! #DriveMichiganSafelypic.twitter.com/AjGnlmxGWC — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) November 19, 2019

Once the sun emerges, the fog will dissipate.

Highs Tuesday are expected to reach the low-40s.

