State Rep. Jim Lower announced Tuesdaythat he was withdrawing from the 3rd Congressional District race in west Michigan to replace Justin Amash.

The Greenville Republican, who announced in May he was challenging Amash for the seat representing the Grand Rapids area, had been an early front-runner, according to polls, which showed him beating Amash in the GOP primary.

Rep. Jim Lower, R-Greenville, said family concerns "coupled with fundraising challenges" led to his decision to back out of the race to represent Michigan's 3rd Congressional District. (Photo: Lower campaign)

Lower, who was first elected to the Michigan House in 2016 and represents the 70th District, cited family issues and the challenges of raising money for his bid.

“I have sincerely appreciated the donations our campaign has received up to this point," Lower said in a release announcing his withdrawal. "However, I do not come from a wealthy family nor do most of my supporters. These facts would have made remaining financially competitive over the long haul of the campaign very difficult.

"This was not an easy decision for our family to make. I would have been honored to serve as our congressman. However, when you couple the family concerns with the fundraising challenges the right decision became clear.”

Reached Tuesday night, Lower said he had not yet chosen what other candidate he would support.

"It’s going to be a really important race," he told The Detroit News. "It’s going to be important that we pick the right person for that."

Amash, a fifth-term congressman, quit the Republican Party on Independence Day after calling for Trump's impeachment.

Last month, The News reported that his campaign had raised $445,204 since the 2018 election but in the previous three months, the libertarian-leaning lawmaker raised the least money of 19 incumbent U.S. House members running in districts rated as "toss-ups" by the Cook Political Report, according to data from Issue One.

Peter Meijer of the retailer family has a lead in the race for Amash's seat. Three other Republicans have formed committees to run for Amash's seat: businessman Joel Langlois, state Rep. Lynn Afendoulis of Grand Rapids Township and former Sand Lake Village Trustee Tom Norton.

Two Democratic candidates in the district also have been raising money: immigration attorney Hillary Scholten of Grand Rapids and attorney Nick Colvin of Saranac.

