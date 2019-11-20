Detroit — A man believed 50-60 years old died early Wednesday morning in a house fire on Detroit's east side.

The Detroit Fire Department was called to a home on the 3600 block of Guilford — north of Mack, east of Cadieux — about 3:55 a.m., said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, people who had been inside alerted authorities that a man was still in the basement.

Firefighters eventually pulled the man out. He had suffered burns and inhaled smoke. Medics transported him to a hospital, but he died. Fire officials believe the fire started in that basement, and is accidental in nature.

The Wayne County Medical Examiner's Office will determine his cause of death.

There were no other injuries reported.

