Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that left a suspect and two Monroe officers wounded Tuesday.

The officers were called to the Washington Arms Apartments near Monroe Street at about 9 a.m. on a report that an argument between a tenant and a maintenance worker had turned violent, MSP investigators said a statement.

When the officers tried to talk with the resident at the complex, he shot and struck them, according to the release.

"The officers then returned fire and struck the subject multiple times," the release said.

The officers were released from a hospital after treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was taken to Mercy Health-St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, state police said.

