Lapeer County man dies in crash after striking deer
Silverwood — A Lapeer County man died last week after striking after he collided with a deer and his vehicle rolled into a ditch and ended up in a farm field, authorities said.
Ronald Romanowski was driving his 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on Silverwood Road at 7:19 p.m. Thursday when he struck a deer, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.
Upon the collision, the SUV traveled in a ditch until the intersection at Swaffer and Silverwood roads. The vehicle traveled airborne from there over the road and rolled onto a plowed farm field. The vehicle came to rest on the driver's side.
Romanowski, 44, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.
The crash remains under investigation.
