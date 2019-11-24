Silverwood — A Lapeer County man died last week after striking after he collided with a deer and his vehicle rolled into a ditch and ended up in a farm field, authorities said.

Ronald Romanowski was driving his 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer north on Silverwood Road at 7:19 p.m. Thursday when he struck a deer, according to the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office.

Upon the collision, the SUV traveled in a ditch until the intersection at Swaffer and Silverwood roads. The vehicle traveled airborne from there over the road and rolled onto a plowed farm field. The vehicle came to rest on the driver's side.

Romanowski, 44, who was not wearing a seat belt, was partially ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff's Office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

