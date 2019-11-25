An Ann Arbor native and University of Michigan Law School graduate will be the state’s next elections director.

Jonathan Brater (Photo: Paul Morigi)

Jonathan Brater will replace Director Sally Williams when she retires at the end of the year, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced in a statement Monday.

Brater, the department’s legal policy director, has worked alongside Williams since he was appointed by Benson early this year. He is former executive editor of UM’s Michigan Law Review and former counsel for the Brennan Center’s Democracy Program, where he focused on “modernizing elections in partnership with secretaries of state around the country,” Benson’s office said.

“His deep expertise of elections practice nationally and in Michigan will be of tremendous benefit to the state,” Benson said in a statement.

Brater was selected to take Williams’ position during an “open application process” shortly after Williams announced her retirement nearly two weeks ago.

Williams worked for the Department of State for more than 30 years, two as director of elections. She replaced Chris Thomas, who served as elections director for 36 years.

“Jonathan has worked with us tirelessly to ensure Michigan’s elections are executed effectively and without bias,” Williams said in a statement. “He will have a great team of similarly dedicated employees, and I know he will be an excellent elections director.”

Brater of Ann Arbor will begin as elections director Jan. 2. He said he was “humbled by the opportunity” in a statement Monday.

“I have spent my career seeking to strengthen democracy for all people, and I will continue that work for the people of Michigan,” Brater said.

