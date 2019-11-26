Buy Photo All Secretary of State branch offices closed early on Tuesday afternoon due to network outages that also impact online services, officials say. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Office transactions, online services and call center services are currently unavailable due to the state government network outage.

No details were released on the cause of the outage, but the department says any late fees will be waived if customers complete their payments by the next working business day.

