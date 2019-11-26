Michigan Secretary of State services close due to outages
All Secretary of State branch offices closed early on Tuesday afternoon due to network outages that also impact online services, officials say.
Office transactions, online services and call center services are currently unavailable due to the state government network outage.
No details were released on the cause of the outage, but the department says any late fees will be waived if customers complete their payments by the next working business day.
srahal@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @SarahRahal_
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/11/26/michigan-secretary-state-services-close-due-outages/4312896002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments