Monroe County deputies arrested an armed robbery suspect at his Frenchtown Township mobile home Tuesday.

Authorities say at 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, a man in his 20s robbed a Circle K convenience store in the 2700 block of N. Dixie Highway in Monroe County at knifepoint. Later that day, the suspect was arrested at his mobile home in Frenchtown Township, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Police say a man entered the store, pulled a knife and demanded the cashier hand him the money in the register. The cashier complied.

The man fled with cash and items from the store.

The sheriff's office identified a suspect and served a search warrant at the Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Community. They arresteda 25-year-old man, and recovered property believed to have been stolen.

Police transported him to the Monroe County Jail, where he was held on suspicion of armed robbery. Authorities are withholding the suspect's name until he has been arraigned.

