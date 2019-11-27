This Black Friday, it's all about tech.

The annual two-day shopping frenzy starts on Thanksgiving, and customers can expect the usual long lines and scavenging for parking. This year, retailers are focused on deals in electronics, gaming and appliances.

Buy Photo Large flat-screen televisions are stacked in the aisles of the electronics department at Meijer in Detroit. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

"It's the year of the TV," said Matthew Craig, regional vice president of Meijer, which is preparing to sell hundreds of televisions during doorbuster promotions, including a 75-inch Samsung smart TV for $179.

"Tech is going to be a driver this year, especially since tech became a toy, so we'll definitely see customers out to get the new tech, and we'll be ready," he said.

Some big-box stores like Meijer are open 24 hours throughout Thursday and Friday and to do so, they plan for months.

"We do walkthroughs starting in October to get the leadership team ready, daily huddles and make sure we are safe and in stock for this busy time," Craig said. "We have a passion to compete, and the only way to do that is to keep communication."

Among the Meijer deals: PS4s starting at $199, and Nintendo Switch bundles for $299 — the same as Walmart. Apple Airpods are $50 off and outerwear is 50% off.

Stores like Best Buy and Target are also focusing on discounted games, laptops, cameras and gadgets.

Other hot items this year are the new iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S10, Beats wireless headphones, iRobot Roombas, and Ring security doorbells.

Shavon Samuels brought her 2-year-old daughter Lauryn with her to Meijer on Eight Mile in Detroit on Friday to scope out a list of potential presents, a week ahead of deals.

Samuels, who says she is out as early as 2 a.m. with her sisters shopping on Black Friday, likes to get pictures of ahead of time to "see some things that my kids might be interested in so I can come back and get them."

Shavon Samuels sneaks in a photo of a doll she might get for her daughter Lauryn Hill, 2 who at the moment was more interested in the phone instead of her potential presents. Shopping and shoppers at Meijer on 8 mile in Detroit on Nov. 22, 2019. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Not everybody appreciates the frenzy, however.

Renee Perkins, who was shopping at Fairlane Town Center in Dearborn on Tuesday, said she hasn't been Black Friday shopping since she last worked the holiday at Walmart in 2013.

"It's very overrated," said Perkins, 30, from Detroit. "I'm shopping for my two kids and one on the way and prices are lower before Black Friday. People are waiting in unnecessary lines. The same TVs people are waiting to get for $200 are $200 right now."

Brandon Green, who purchased gym shoes Tuesday at Jimmy Jazz in Dearborn, said he likes to shop before and after the Black Friday hysteria has ended.

"Things that I shop for, electronics, basketball shoes, often have better deals after this week," said Green, 37.

For the diehards who still like their Black Friday deals, stores are opening as early as 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. A sampling of popular stops is below.

Mall Hours

Note that department store hours vary.

Fairlane Town Center: Closed on Thanksgiving. Open 8 a.m. – 9 p.m. Black Friday

Westland Center: Closed on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Southland Center: Open 6 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday

Macomb Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving; open 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday

Lakeside Mall: Open 6 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Twelve Oaks Mall: Open 6 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving; open 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday

Oakland Mall: Closed on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m.- 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Great Lakes Crossing: Open 6 p.m. - midnight on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Birch Run Outlets: Open 6 p.m. through 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Tanger Outlets: Open 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving - 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Briarwood Mall: Open 6 p.m. - 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving; open 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday

Somerset Collection: Closed on Thanksgiving; open 8 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday

Partridge Creek: Closed on Thanksgiving; open 7 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Black Friday

Stores open on Thanksgiving

Bass Pro Shops: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Thursday; 5 a.m. – 11 p.m. Black Friday

Bed Bath & Beyond: 5 p.m. - midnight Thursday; 6 a.m. Friday, doorbusters until noon.

Best Buy: 5 p.m. - 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving; 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Black Friday

Big Lots: 7 a.m. - midnight

Carson's: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Black Friday

Dollar General: 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 6 p.m. through 2 a.m. Thursday; 5 a.m. Friday

Dunham Sports: 4 p.m. - 3 p.m. Black Friday

Gamestop: 3 p.m. -10 p.m. Thursday; 7 a.m.- 9 p.m. Black Friday

Five Below: 6 p.m. - 1 a.m. on Thursday; 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Black Friday

J. C. Penney: 2 p.m. through Black Friday

Kohl's: 5 p.m - midnight Black Friday; doorbusters until 1 p.m.

Kmart: 6 a.m. - midnight Thursday; 6 a.m. - 10 p.m Black Friday

Macy's: 5 p.m. -2 a.m. Thursday, re-opens 6 a.m. Friday

Meijer: Open 24 hours Thursday through Sunday

Michael's: 6 p.m. - midnight; opens an hour earlier (5 p.m.) for rewards members

Old Navy: 5 p.m. Thursday - 11 p.m. Friday

Sears: 6 p.m. - 2 a.m. Thursday; opens 6 a.m. Black Friday

Target: 5 p.m. - 1 a.m.; Reopens 7 a.m. Black Friday

Walmart: Open 24-hours Thursday - Friday

Ulta: 6 a.m. - midnight; Reopens 6 a.m. - 10 p.m. Black Friday

Stores closed on Thanksgiving, open Friday

Barnes & Noble: 7-10 p.m.

BJ's Wholesale Club: 7 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Dillard's: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 8 a.m. -10 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m.- 11 p.m.

HomeGoods: 7 a.m.- 11 p.m.

Lowe's: 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.

Sam's Club: 7 a.m. -9 p.m.

T.J. Maxx: 7 a.m.- 9 p.m.

