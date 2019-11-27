Snow is falling Wednesday morning in the western reaches of the Upper Peninsula, the first flakes of a storm that will give residents of northern Michigan a white Thanksgiving.

For most other Michiganians, strong winds that started mid-morning were creating a danger of flooding and a threat of storms.

Snowfall totals are expected in the double digits in much of the Upper Peninsula, Joe Phillips, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service's Marquette office, said Wednesday. In the western side of the U.P., there could be 10-15 inches of snow Wednesday, he said, with "isolated" accumulations of 18 to 20 inches possible.

A pedestrian walks near downtown Minneapolis, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. Blinding snow is falling fast in southern Minnesota and is headed to the Upper Peninsula. (Photo: David Joles, AP)

The storm is part of low-pressure system that formed in the Rocky Mountain area and traveled northeast. Denver residents were digging out Tuesday, while blowing snow was making travel difficult Wednesday in southern South Dakota and numerous roads in northwest and north-central Kansas were partially or completely snow covered after a storm dumped more than 5 inches.

Blinding snow was reported early Wednesday in southern Minnesota, where 12 inches or more is expected by the end of the day.

The weather service has issued a winter storm warning for Houghton, Baraga, Marquette, Alger and Schoolcraft counties in the Upper Peninsula.

The warning is in effect from 1 a.m. Wednesday to 1 a.m. Thursday. Six to 24 inches of snow are expected with the highest amounts probable northwest of Negaunee. In addition, winds with speeds of 40 mph may mean whiteout conditions.

On the eastern side of the U.P., snowfalls of about 10 inches are expected, with up to 12 inches possible in certain areas. A few thousand people in isolated areas of the U.P. were without power Wednesday morning; that number could grow as blizzard-like conditions move in.

A dog pokes its head through an open window as snow falls in Duluth, Minn., Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP) (Photo: Alex Kormann, AP)

A marine warning is in effect for Lake Superior and Lake Michigan waters and northern Lake Huron. The weather service says winds of 48 to 55 knots are imminent or occurring. That means recreational boaters should remain in port or take shelter and commercial vessels should prepare for very strong winds and dangerous conditions.

While airports and roads in the upper Midwest were socked by snow, lower Michigan saw periods of rain overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning, leading to some crashes in Metro Detroit in the early hours. A crash closed Interstate 696 in the Detroit area early Wednesday, and a thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Metro Detroit late Wednesday morning.

The main weather story for lower Michigan on Wednesday is wind. In southeast Michigan, the National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook that covers 17 counties from Midland, Bay and Huron south to Lenawee and Monroe. A hazardous weather outlook means there is potential for severe weather events within the next seven days.

On Wednesday, the area could see wind gusts of up to 45 mph along and south of M-59, the agency said.

The precipitation is likely to affect Michigan shorelines. The weather service has issued a lakeshore flooding warning for some areas along Lake Superior. The warning is in effect till 1 a.m. Thursday. The warning means flooding is occurring or imminent along a lake and nearby residents should be alert for rising water.

Futhermore, the agency said lakeshore flooding is possible along Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. Lake Michigan may see lakeshore flooding Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday night. Lakeshore flooding along Lake Huron is possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the weather service.

The weather service has also issued a gale warning for parts of northern Lake Huron until 7 a.m. Thursday. The warning means winds of 40 to 54 mph are occurring or imminent.

