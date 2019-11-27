A 25-year-old Michigan State University student and a suspected drunken driver were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 475 in Grand Blanc Township on Monday, police said.

Township police began receiving calls at 10:53 p.m. Monday about a vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-475. Passerbys told police the vehicle traveled southbound from Robert T. Longway Boulevard and continue into Grand Blanc Township.

Township officers were en route when they were notified of a crash. The wrong-way driver traveled from I-475 to northbound Interstate 75.

Within approximately one-quarter of a mile, the vehicle struck a northbound vehicle head-on. Both drivers died on impact, police said.

The wrong-way driver, a 60-year-old man from Flint, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban when it struck Laura Osaer, 25, from Macomb Township, who was driving a 2014 Ford Focus.

Police have not released the identity of the man but say alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash caused the northbound lanes of I-75 to close for five hours, police said.

Osaer graduated at the top of her class at Dakota High School while being enrolled at Macomb Community College.

She went on to Michigan State University, where she graduated with two bachelor's degrees in biomedical laboratory science and human biology, according to an online obituary posted by her family.

She was enrolled in MSU's College of Osteopathic Medicine and was expected to graduate in April.

"Laura wanted to go into family medicine, and she was an advocate for women's rights," according to her online obituary. "Laura was an avid runner and an exercise enthusiast. Laura was a great friend, and she will be greatly missed."

Family and friends will gather for a memorial from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday at the Wm. Sullivan and Son Funeral Home, 8459 Hall in Utica. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorials be made to Shelby Township Lion's Club.

