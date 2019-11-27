Detroit — Southeast Michigan is well on its way to getting the half-inch of rainfall meteorologists predicted for Thanksgiving eve.

As of the 6 a.m. hour, Metro Airport in Romulus recorded some .41 inches of rainfall, said Cory Behnke, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Another 1/10th of an inch or so is expected.

But the rain will end by mid-morning, Behnke said. It will be replaced by southwesterly winds that will blow at a speed of 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 50 miles per hour possible in the Detroit area.

A rollover crash on northbound Interstate 75 near Holbrook snarled traffic early Wednesday morning. (Photo: James David Dickson)

The day will reach its temperature peak early, before noon. A high of 54 is expected, and that should be reached by about 10 a.m.

Wednesday afternoon will bring "scattered showers" in the area, from about 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Unlike the morning rainfall, those showers will not be widespread.

Thanksgiving Day is still expected to be dry. While it will only reach a high of about 39, the morningtime should hit the mid-30s, when up to a million people are expected to line up on Woodward for the Thanksgiving parade.

As of the 6 a.m. hour, the Michigan Department of Transportation's MiDrive Map shows a freeway closure on westbound Interstate 696, at Greenfield, but a number of other crashes, including a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Detroit, have either been fully cleared, or moved aside to allow traffic to pass.

