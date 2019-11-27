Crashes across area amid rain; blustery day for Thanksgiving eve
Detroit — Southeast Michigan is well on its way to getting the half-inch of rainfall meteorologists predicted for Thanksgiving eve.
As of the 6 a.m. hour, Metro Airport in Romulus recorded some .41 inches of rainfall, said Cory Behnke, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Another 1/10th of an inch or so is expected.
But the rain will end by mid-morning, Behnke said. It will be replaced by southwesterly winds that will blow at a speed of 20 to 30 miles per hour, with gusts as high as 50 miles per hour possible in the Detroit area.
The day will reach its temperature peak early, before noon. A high of 54 is expected, and that should be reached by about 10 a.m.
Wednesday afternoon will bring "scattered showers" in the area, from about 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Unlike the morning rainfall, those showers will not be widespread.
Thanksgiving Day is still expected to be dry. While it will only reach a high of about 39, the morningtime should hit the mid-30s, when up to a million people are expected to line up on Woodward for the Thanksgiving parade.
As of the 6 a.m. hour, the Michigan Department of Transportation's MiDrive Map shows a freeway closure on westbound Interstate 696, at Greenfield, but a number of other crashes, including a rollover crash on northbound Interstate 75 in Detroit, have either been fully cleared, or moved aside to allow traffic to pass.
