Fort Wayne, Ind. – Utilities in Michigan and Indiana say they’ve restored power to most of their customers but that thousands remain in the dark after high winds swept through the region.
Map: See the DTE map of local power outages here.
In a news release, Indiana Michigan Power says that about 13,000 customers saw their power knocked out by the winds that climbed higher than 60 mph on Wednesday but that power was restored to all but on Thursday all but 1,200 customers had power.
After getting power fully restored in Muncie, the utility’s crews headed to assist crews in Fort Wayne and as workers finished up in the South Bend and Elkhart districts, they moved to southwestern Michigan.
Meanwhile, as of Thursday morning, DTE Energy said it had restored power to more than 77% of its 106,000 customers in southeastern Michigan.
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/11/28/crews-restoring-power-michigan-indiana/40722635/
