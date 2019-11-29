Welcome to our new and improved comments, which are for subscribers only.
This is a test to see whether we can improve the experience for you.
You do not need a Facebook profile to participate.
You will need to register before adding a comment.
Typed comments will be lost if you are not logged in.
Please be polite.
It's OK to disagree with someone's ideas, but personal attacks, insults, threats, hate speech, advocating violence and other violations can result in a ban.
If you see comments in violation of our community guidelines, please report them.
East Grand Rapids – The Roman Catholic Church in western Michigan is defending a priest’s decision to deny Holy Communion to a judge in a same-sex marriage.
Judge Sara Smolenski says the Rev. Scott Nolan privately informed her on Nov. 23, about a week after receiving Communion from him at St. Stephen Church in East Grand Rapids. She says she hadn’t been regularly attending the church for months.
Nolan says the teachings of the Catholic faith aren’t flexible. The church recognizes marriage as between a man and a woman.
In a statement, the Grand Rapids Diocese says: “No community of faith can sustain the public contradiction of its beliefs by its own members.”
Smolenski has been a lifelong member of the St. Stephen parish. She says she wonders “why now and why me?”
Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/11/29/lesbian-judge-denied-communion-grand-rapids-diocese/40725859/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments