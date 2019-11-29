Troy – Wendy Carmichael woke up at 4 a.m., jumped in her car and traveled across the Ambassador Bridge from her home in Canada to do some Black Friday shopping in Metro Detroit.

At Kohl's in Troy, she scored an Instapot for $67 and picked up some clothes for her five grandchildren and other goodies before heading to a grocery story to buy a turkey on sale for 33 cents a pound.

Black Friday once again kicks off the start of the holiday shopping season. But with six fewer days than last year, it will be the shortest season since 2013 because Thanksgiving fell on the fourth Thursday in November, the latest it could be. (Photo: Mark Stockwell, The Sun Chronicle)

Carmichael said she has been coming to the Detroit area for Black Friday shopping for years because the selection is much better than in Canada and she prefers to start her holiday shopping early.

"I want to beat the crowds," Carmichael said.

Carmichael is among 165 million people expected to shopover the five-day Thanksgiving weekend, according to an annual survey of the National Retail Foundation and Prosper Insights & Analytics.

The stores are busy and the parking lots are full. Be aware of your surroundings and be courteous of each other. Happy shopping! pic.twitter.com/lWlgtWrJMS — MSP Bay Region (@mspbayregion) November 29, 2019

“The tradition of Thanksgiving weekend holiday shopping has become a five-day event with consumers spending money in stores, supporting local small businesses, and online with their mobile devices and computers,” NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. “Even as people are starting to purchase gifts earlier in the season, consumers still enjoy finding good Thanksgiving deals and passing time shopping with family and friends over the long holiday weekend.”

Lines have decreased on Black Friday because of online options and deals starting before Friday, according to PwC's 2019 Holiday Outlook report. Even so, consumers are expected to spend 2.7 percent more this year.

Diane Duda, Kohl's store manager, said the lines on Black Friday have been twice as long in years past.

"People are just shopping online," she said.

Buy Photo Elizabeth Kladis of Troy and daughter Aliki Hall of Knoxville, Tennessee, shop at Kohl's on Friday. (Photo: Kim Kozlowski, The Detroit News)

But not Troy resident Elizabeth Kladis and her daughter, Aliki Hall. They got up early to spend time together shopping.

Kladis was especially interested in getting the 99-cent poinsettias at Home Depot that typically sell for $5.

She bought 20.

"I plan to give them away, to people in my neighborhood," she said.

The holiday shopping season now starts Thanksgiving day, with many shoppers starting after eating turkey.

Among them was Ali Kondil and his cousin, Zack Nasser, who were the first in line at Best Buy in Dearborn when they arrived at noon on Thanksgiving. Just before the store opened at 5 p.m., the line of customers waiting to enter wrapped around the building, as it did at the Target and Walmart stores nearby.

"Honestly, we showed up at noon and I thought the line was going to be around the store by then, as it usually is on Black Friday," said Kondil, 27, of Dearborn Heights.

"Normally, I don't want to give up my grandma's cooking but the deal was too good," Kondil said. "It's worth it. You make some friends in line, got to spend time with my cousin. We even got a hookah cup to pass the time, delivered straight to the front of the line from Cloud 9 hookah."

Reporter Sarah Rahal contributed. kkozlowski@detroitnews.com

