A wintry mix of all four types of precipitation tonight and overnight could make driving hazardous in much of Michigan.

The National Weather service issued a winter storm watch for 7 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday in Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola and Sanilac counties, and a winter weather advisory for 7 p.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Monday for parts of central and west central Michigan.

(Photo: The Detroit News)

"It's going to be a mix of precipitation — rain, freezing rain, sleet and snow with some accumulation of snow and ice," said Rich Pollman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's White Lake Township office. "It's going to lead to some travel issues Sunday morning."

Subtle differences in precipitation could produce dramatically different conditions, Pollman said.

"If you're traveling tomorrow across lower Michigan you want to keep up with the forecast," he said.

In Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola and Sanilac counties as much as a quarter of an inch of ice, and between one and four inches of snow are possible. Winds gusts as high as 40 mph may combine with the ice to result in power outages and tree damage, and travel could be nearly impossible, the weather service said.

In parts of central and west central Michigan, up to three inches of snow are possible near U.S. 10 across Osceola and Clare Counties. Snowfall totals are expected to taper to around an inch heading south out of central lower Michigan towards Whitehall, Greenville and Ithaca.

Freezing rain and sleet are expected across the region with the heaviest icing expected for Scottville, Baldwin, Hart, Newaygo, Mount Pleasant and Big Rapids. Winds gusts could be as high as 40 mph.

The weather service also issued a hazardous weather outlook for parts of lower and southwest lower Michigan.

Freezing rain and snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph are expected later Saturday afternoon into tonight, mainly north of Interstate 96. The wintry mix is expected to transition to mainly snow for Sunday afternoon and evening.

A gale warning, which means winds of 34 to 47 knots are occurring or imminent, is in effect from noon Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday for parts of Lake Michigan, where waves could build to eight to 12 feet this afternoon, and from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday for Lake Huron, with larger waves as high as 12 feet and the possibility of waves peaking at 17 feet.

As a result, a lakeshore flooding advisory is in effect from 7 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday for Huron, Sanilac, and St. Clair counties. The high waves could cause erosion and damage property in low areas along the lakeshore, the weather service said.

