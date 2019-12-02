Three Kalamazoo-area police officers were shot late Sunday night after they entered a home where hostages were being held and gunshots were fired. While all three officers are expected to survive their injuries, one of the hostages was killed.

It was 10 p.m. when Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers and Michigan State Police offered an assist to the county sheriff's office at the 6300 block of Proctor, in Comstock Township. That's south of King Highway and east of River Street.

Police were responding to reports that "an unknown person had entered a home and was armed with a gun," according to a statement from Kalamazoo Public Safety.

It was when police heard gunfire that they entered the home.

Multiple people were inside the home. One was shot and died. Two others were rescued successfully. The ages of the victims were not immediately available.

But during that rescue effort, three officers were shot, including Caleb Jones, a three-year veteran of the Kalamazoo police force. All three, per the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office, are expected to survive.

The sheriff's office will handle the investigation. Early Monday morning it declined to discuss details of the incident. A press conference is expected for 11 a.m.

