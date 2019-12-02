Buy Photo The officers involved were treated and released shortly after the incident. (Photo: The Detroit News, File)

A man accused of shooting Monroe police last month has died, authorities said Monday.

Simba Lion's death was reported over the weekend, Michigan State Police said in a statement.

"The cause of death is unknown at this time," the release read. "The investigation is ongoing."

The 40-year-old had been hospitalized after the Nov. 19 incident at Washington Arms Apartments.

Officers were dispatched to the complex on a report that an argument between a tenant and a maintenance worker had turned violent. When the officers tried to talk with the resident, he shot the pair, prompting them to return fire, investigators have said.

The officers were treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released. Lion was initially listed in critical condition at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio. He later underwent surgery and was upgraded to stable condition, state police said.

