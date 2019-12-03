Michigan drivers soon will have more opportunities to renew their auto registrations at self-service kiosks around the state, including Meijer and Kroger stores.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced that her office is replacing older kiosks and purchasing more, for a total statewide of 150 by this spring. They will be located in branch offices as well as grocery stores such as Kroger and Meijer, according to a press release.

In addition to Secretary of State branch offices, many of the new stations will be in grocery stores such as Kroger and Meijer. (Photo: Michigan SOS)

Intellectual Technology Inc., a California company, is providing the kiosks free of charge to the state but public users will pay the company a $3.95 fee each renewal.

Drivers won't need any paperwork to use the kiosks, just their license plate numbers and the last four digits of their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN). And most will be open seven days a week, 24 hours a day. For a listing go to miselfservicestation.com.

“We’ve already seen a significant increase in customers using the new machines,” Benson said in the release. “During the pilot phase, the number of transactions increased significantly on three-quarters of the new machines compared to the same period the previous year. In some locations, the increase has been as much as 57 percent.”

Renewals can be done at the kiosks as well as printing auto and motorcycle tabs. More functions will be added this spring.

