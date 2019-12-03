Health department officials in Genesee and Saginaw County have confirmed a case of hepatitis A associated with a KFC employee at locations in Grand Blanc Township and Birch Run.

A food service worker who was employed at KFC locations at 6021 Dort Highway in Grand Blac Township and 9230 Birch Run Road in Birch Run, has hepatitis A and is receiving treatment.

The health department is advising anyone who ate or drank at the Birch Run KFC on Nov. 14-16 or the Grand Blanc KFC from Nov. 20-26 to watch for symptoms of hepatitis A.

"Vaccination can prevent the disease if given within 14 days after exposure," according to a news release from the health department. "People who were possibly exposed at the Birch Run KFC location are outside the 14 days to get post-exposure vaccination to prevent illness; however, they should seek medical attention if any hepatitis A symptoms develop. For people who may have been exposed at the Grand Blanc KFC location it is important to get the vaccination as soon as possible."

Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by a virus. The virus is shed in feces and is most commonly spread if people who have the virus do not wash their hands properly after using the bathroom and before preparing or touching food. Symptoms of infection may include sudden abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, headache, dark urine, and/or vomiting often followed by yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice).

Symptoms may appear from 14-50 days after exposure, with an average of about one month.

The Genesee County Health Department will host a special hepatitis A vaccination clinic at the department's Burton Branch, G-3373 S. Saginaw St., Burton, 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, and 8-11 a.m. and 1-3:30 p.m. Thursday

The Saginaw County Health Department will hold immunization clinics at 1600 N. Michigan, Saginaw, by appointment:

Tuesday: 1:30-4 p.m.

Wednesday: 9-11:30 a.m. and 1:30-4 p.m.

Thursday: 1:15-4 p.m.

Friday: 8:30-11 a.m. and 1:30-4 p.m.

The Saginaw County Health Department can be reached at (989) 758-3840 to make an appointment.

