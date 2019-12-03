Grand Rapids — The bribery trial of state Rep. Larry Inman is expected to last into early next week, federal Judge Robert Jonker said Tuesday.

Jonker made the prediction before a jury was seated in federal court in Grand Rapids.

In May, federal authorities charged Inman, R-Williamsburg, with solicitation of a bribe, attempted extortion and lying to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The charges stemmed from Inman allegedly using a 2018 vote on whether to repeal the state’s prevailing wage law to raise money from building trades unions.

Inman has said he’s innocent and wants to clear his name.

Federal prosecutors revealed in court Tuesday that they plan to call two current state lawmakers — Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, and Rep. Joe Bellino, R-Monroe — as well as former Rep. Robert VerHeulen, R-Walker, and Dan Pero, former chief of staff to then-Speaker Tom Leonard, as witnesses.

The prevailing wage law set wage requirements for certain public construction jobs. The policy had heavy support from building trades unions, including the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights.

“Carpenters have been good to me, where are the rest of the trades on checks?” Inman said in a June 3 text to an unnamed union representative, according to the indictment from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Inman added, "We only have 12, people to block it. You said all 12 will get $30,000 each to help there (sic) campaigns. That did not happen, we will get a ton of pressure on this vote."

The money didn't come, and Inman voted to repeal the law.

But Inman has denied legal wrongdoing, and his attorney has argued that Inman's request for campaign money isn't sufficient evidence of a quid pro quo related to the vote.

"I am innocent of these charges," Inman said in a previous statement. "I have never compromised the integrity of my vote on any issue. I have always represented my constituency honestly and legally. I intend on vigorously defending these charges and my reputation."

The stakes are high, with political experts including longtime Lansing pundit and former state Sen. Bill Ballenger predicting a conviction would spur House members to expel Inman.

During the past seven months, House Republicans have kicked Inman out of their caucus meetings, and he's faced calls to resign from both sides of the aisle. But there hasn't been a vote to expel him from the House, and he's continued serving.

A recall committee gathered enough signatures potentially to force an election, but the Michigan Elections Bureau ruled that a missing word from the approved petition language invalidated all of the signatures. The recall group is appealing to the state courts.

In 2010, Michigan voters approved a constitutional amendment that specifically barred individuals convicted of certain felonies from public employment in policy-making positions. The felonies that fell under the amendment were crimes involving "dishonesty, deceit, fraud or a breach of the public trust."

The Republican-controlled House would decide whether to enforce the amendment on its members.

