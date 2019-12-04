A 31-year-old Grand Rapids man was arrested after state police found him unresponsive in a burning car and had a 7-year-old child with him, officials said.

Troopers on patrol at about 2 a.m. in Muskegon Heights responded to a report of a car fire on 7th Street near Sherman, according to authorities.

They found a Chevrolet Caprice with flames coming from under the car and thick smoke coming from its interior. They also found the driver was still inside the car and unresponsive.

Officials said the troopers began to remove the driver, he woke and resisted them. The troopers got him out just before the vehicle's engine compartment became engulfed in flames.

Authorities determined the man was under the influence of alcohol and had passed out behind the wheel with his foot on the gas pedal, which they believe caused the vehicle fire, they said.

Investigators also learned the man had a 7-year-old child in the car with him, but he got out after attempting to wake the driver and exiting the vehicle before the interior filled with smoke.

Officials said the driver was taken to the county jail to await charges and the child was turned over to his mother.

