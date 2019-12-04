Police: 2 from Detroit area sold fentanyl in Traverse City
A 29-year-old Warren man and a 30-year-old Detroit man were arrested Wednesday in Traverse City for allegedly selling fentanyl, officials said.
Michigan State Police said in a statement that undercover troopers arranged to buy the narcotic from the 29-year-old man.
Authorities said he and an accomplice traveled to Grand Traverse County to meet with an undercover officer posing as a drug buyer. During the meeting, the suspect delivered 30 grams of a substance suspected to be fentanyl to police. Immediately after the exchange, uniformed troopers conducted a traffic stop on the suspect's vehicle.
Troopers arrested the suspect and his accomplice, a 30-year-old Detroit man. Both men are awaiting arraignment in the county jail. A third person who was in the vehicle was released from the scene, officials said.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments