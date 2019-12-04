A 27-year-old man has been charged Wednesday in the death of a Port Huron toddler who was found unresponsive from intoxication in August, police said.

Damonte Russell Rice, who had lived at the residence with the child, was arrested Monday in Detroit and taken to the St. Clair County Intervention Center.

Damonte Russell Rice (Photo: Port Huron Police)

He was arraigned Wednesday on charges of involuntary manslaughter, handling a controlled substance and controlled substances maintaining a drug house, a two-year misdemeanor. His bond was set at $500,000.

The incident occurred at 1:34 a.m. on Aug. 25, when Port Huron Police Department's central dispatch received a 911 call from a frantic mother stating she was driving to McLaren Port Huron Hospital because her 14-month-old child was not breathing.

The child, Zai-Ahna Reddic, died upon arrival to the hospital, police said.

The Port Huron Police Criminal Investigative Division was called to investigate.

Detectives found that the child had been playing at a home in the 1300 block of Division Street.

Powdered drugs were found inside the home and autopsy results revealed that the child's cause of death was intoxication by fentanyl, police said.

Rice's probable cause conference is scheduled for Dec. 17 in front of Judge Cynthia Platzer in St. Clair County District Court.

