Lansing — A Michigan Court of Appeals panel ruled Thursday that thousands of people falsely accused of unemployment fraud could seek damages above the money and penalties that were seized from them.

The 3-0 Court of Appeals opinion affirmed a 2016 lower court opinion that denied the state’s request to dismiss the lawsuit filed on behalf of people who were falsely accused and fined thousands of dollars for alleged unemployment fraud.

From 2013 to 2015, the state's Unemployed Insurance Agency automated system wrongly flagged more than 20,000 Michiganians for unemployment insurance fraud, an error rate of 93 percent.

If the money seizures happened without proper notice, as plaintiffs have alleged, then they demonstrate that the individuals’ constitutional right to due process was violated and the violation arose from a standing government policy, according to the opinion.

The “egregious nature” of the alleged actions taken by the agency “may have led to the undermining of the due process rights of thousands of innocent citizens across this state at a particularly vulnerable time in their lives, having lost their gainful employment for one reason or another," Judge Karen Hood wrote in a ruling joined by Judge Patrick Meter.

The Thursday ruling by Hood and Meter was accompanied by a concurrence from Judge Michael Gadola, who wrote separately that the Michigan Supreme Court should clarify when it is appropriate for a judge to award damages for a due process violation.

Otherwise, the state judiciary is left with conflicting case law on the question in the unemployment fraud and Flint water crisis lawsuits, with some indications that the decision is best left in the hands of the Legislature, Gadola said.

The lawsuit dates back to an error-prone computer system the state’s Unemployment Insurance Agency relied on to identify suspected fraud without human review. Glitches with the software caused the state to reverse more than 40,000 determinations made between October 2013 and August 2015.

The agency has pegged the cost of reimbursing those falsely accused because of a software glitch at $21 million, but plaintiffs' lawyers in the case say the total comes to more than $60 million.

In August 2017, the Unemployment Insurance Agency said that it was refunding falsely accused claimants more than $20.8 million — a number that falls far short of what’s actually owed, said Jennifer Lord, a lawyer for the plaintiffs in the case.

The falsely accused individuals are seeking damages above the unemployment payment and penalties seized to compensate for the fallout from the faulty accusations, including bankruptcies, lawyer fees, criminal convictions based on the false accusations and the emotional toll of the mistakes.

Families received constant reminders from the state that they had been involved in fraudulent activity and that they owed thousands of dollars to make up for the unemployment they received and penalties and interest assessed on that principal, Lord said

“Imagine the kind of pressure that puts on a family that is not only recently unemployed, but also living paycheck to paycheck,” she said.

The state can challenge the Thursday decision at the Michigan Supreme Court or agree to remand the case to the Court of Claims where parties can begin determining the damage amount, Lord said.

“We really hope that the state seriously begins to consider a way to compensate the people it harmed,” she said.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency declined comment due to ongoing litigation. Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office did not immediately return a calls for comment.

The decision was applauded by Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, who said he has received countless calls from victims who have lost their homes, gone into debt or declared bankruptcy because of the false allegations.

"We have been working for years to address the fallout of this mismanaged and disastrous program of the previous administration," the Flint Democrat said in a Thursday statement. "What Gov. (Rick) Snyder’s agency did to these families is downright criminal, and the plaintiffs deserve their day in court.”

The Michigan Court of Appeals reconsidered plaintiffs’ right to sue the state after the Michigan Supreme Court ruled in April that the plaintiffs had not violated the time period in which they would be required to file.

The state has argued it should not be held liable for damages because of governmental immunity, but the plaintiffs argued the remedies proposed by the state were inadequate and the initial seizures were unconstitutional because they did not allow for due process.

Plaintiffs alleged the state “systemically, and by way of concerted and coordinated actions, unlawfully intercepted their state and federal tax refunds, garnished their wages, and forced plaintiffs to repay unemployment benefits that they had lawfully received,” Hood wrote.

The state’s administrative hearing system, which the state argued is the proper channel for the plaintiffs' claims, cannot sufficiently address the “alleged systemic and concerted deprivation of their due process rights," according to the ruling.

“…we afford ‘significant weight’ to the ‘outrageousness’ of the misconduct by the agency that plaintiffs allege in this case,” Hood wrote in the decision to remand the case to the Court of Claims.

But decades of case law regarding a judge's ability to award damages for a due process violation where the Legislature has failed to do so is complicated and sometimes conflicting, Gadola wrote in his concurring opinion.

The separation of powers between the judiciary and Legislature, Gadola wrote, indicates "the judiciary lacks the power to create such a remedy when the Legislature has failed to act.

Similar to a separate class-action lawsuit against the state in the Flint water crisis, the claims are "cognizable" and "appropriate," Gadola said, but "the scope of the remedy for a violation of the state Constitution is fundamentally a policy decision best left to the policy-making branches of our government."

