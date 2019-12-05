Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s office has given Rep. Larry Inman a Friday deadline to file information on his legal defense funding or explain why he isn’t required to disclose how he is paying for his defense in a federal extortion and bribery trial.

Benson’s office contacted Inman Wednesday, a day after The Detroit News asked the office about the status of Inman’s legal defense fund.

Any elected official who makes their own contributions or accepts money for defense against an action that “arose directly out of their governmental duties” must file information with the state on that legal defense fund, said Benson spokesman Mike Doyle.

Inman’s attorney, Chris Cooke, told reporters Thursday he had not heard from the state regarding the requirement.

"It's not coming from anybody other than Rep. Inman's pockets," Cooke said about Inman's defense.

Inman is in the midst of a federal trial on charges that he sought campaign donations from labor unions in exchange for a controversial vote that would repeal a Michigan law requiring union-level wages for state construction jobs. The unions opposed the repeal, but the Williamsburg Republican eventually voted to approve the repeal.

The committee seeking to recall Inman also has failed to file the proper paperwork to register as a committee with Benson’s office, but Doyle said it was due to miscommunication between Grand Traverse County and state staff.

The Inman Recall Committee instead filed with Grand Traverse County, he said, and the state is seeking the records that should have been submitted to the Secretary of State. State law requires committees to register within 10 days of having spent $500.

“The committee is working with us to come into compliance,” Doyle said.

A spokesman for the recall committee did not return a call and text seeking comment.

The committee filed its statement of organization with Grand Traverse County on July 22, but wasn't required to file a report until the end of the year, County Clerk Bonnie Scheele said.

The county was informed by the state Tuesday that the committee should have filed with the Secretary of State's office, which requires quarterly campaign finance reports. Scheele said the county has forward the statement of organization to Benson's office.

The lack of a state committee filing became particularly problematic Tuesday during the first day of Inman’s trial when defense lawyer Cooke alleged the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights had contributed thousands of dollars to the recall effort.

A union lobbyist testified Wednesday that the union had made no dollar contribution to the recall effort but had paid for a handful of employees to circulate recall petitions for a day.

When Cooke was asked Tuesday how he found out about the alleged contribution, he said, "I am not quite certain how I did."

