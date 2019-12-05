A Michigan-born NASA astronaut Wednesday sent salutations from space to the Great Lakes state.

Astronauts Jessica Meir, left, and Christina Koch pose Oct. 28, 2019, for a photo in the International Space Station. (Photo: AP)

Christina Hammock Koch, who made history in October as part of the world’s first all-female spacewalking team, tweeted a picture of Michigan taken from aboard the International Space Station.

"Good evening, Michigan," Koch wrote in the Wednesday tweet. "The mitten waves back, even at night."

Good evening, Michigan. The mitten waves back, even at night. pic.twitter.com/HBrgkO6hYm — Christina H Koch (@Astro_Christina) December 4, 2019

A member of NASA’s Astronaut Class of 2013, Koch is an electrical engineer who is on an 11-month mission, which will be the longest ever by a woman. She is more than 200 days into a 328-day space mission.

She and astronaut Jessica Meir made the first all-female spacewalk on Oct. 18.

