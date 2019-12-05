Michigan native sends salutations from space station to Great Lakes state
A Michigan-born NASA astronaut Wednesday sent salutations from space to the Great Lakes state.
Christina Hammock Koch, who made history in October as part of the world’s first all-female spacewalking team, tweeted a picture of Michigan taken from aboard the International Space Station.
"Good evening, Michigan," Koch wrote in the Wednesday tweet. "The mitten waves back, even at night."
A member of NASA’s Astronaut Class of 2013, Koch is an electrical engineer who is on an 11-month mission, which will be the longest ever by a woman. She is more than 200 days into a 328-day space mission.
She and astronaut Jessica Meir made the first all-female spacewalk on Oct. 18.
