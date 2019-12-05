Near-record high water levels this year have pushed state lawmakers to ask Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to declare a state of emergency for the Lake Michigan shoreline.

A letter sent by a group of legislators Thursday cited erosion and property damage as the reason the governor should seek the declaration, which would allow her to designate more resources for help, according to a statement by the Michigan House of Representatives.

Buy Photo A house in South Haven on Lake Michigan shows beach erosion on the property. (Photo: Leonard Fleming, The Detroit News)

“What we’re witnessing along the lakeshore has been truly heartbreaking,” said state Rep. Bradley Slagh, R-Zeeland. “Homes and businesses have been damaged or destroyed by the effects of wind and water. Even state parks and local roadways have been tremendously impacted by the brunt of rising water levels of Lake Michigan.”

Slagh signed the letter along with Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield of Levering and state Reps. Triston Cole of Mancelona, Beth Griffin of Mattawan, Jim Lilly of Park Township, Jack O’Malley of Lake Ann, Brad Paquette of Niles, Terry Sabo of Muskegon, Scott VanSingel of Grant, Greg VanWoerkom of Norton Shores, Pauline Wendzel of Watervliet and Mary Whiteford of Allegan.

The request comes after state officials last month announced a streamlined permitting process to place sandbags along lake shore property to slow down beach erosion due to record-high lake levels.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy established a new permitting process to get temporary use of sandbags "as immediate stabilization measures to protect homes and other critical infrastructure," the state announced

Due to the record-high levels in the Great Lakes and the bays and rivers linked to them, certain parts of beaches and shorelines disappeared all over Michigan during the summer. It included 37 state parks.

Water levels on lakes Erie and Superior had set records for four consecutive months headed into the fall. Lake St. Clair also set all-time highs for several consecutive months.

More fall and winter storms could bring more coastal flooding, erosion and ice floes and jams that could create havoc for residents living and working near those areas.

