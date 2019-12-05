William Strampel, the former dean of Michigan State University’s College of Osteopathic Medicine, permanently surrendered his license to practice medicine and was ordered to pay a $35,000 fine to the state, Attorney General Dana Nessel said on Thursday.

A consent order was entered into by a subcommittee of the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery, which suspended Strampel’s license in August after he was convicted of charges related to the Larry Nassar scandal.

Strampel was Nassar’s supervisor at MSU.

Buy Photo William Strampel (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

"Today’s action by the disciplinary subcommittee will ensure that this man will never again use his medical license or his authority to harass, discriminate, demean, sexually proposition and/or sexually assault female students — or anyone else, for that matter,” Nessel said in a statement. “He wielded both with reckless abandon, tarnishing the college and the profession he was hired to uphold.”

Strampel was dean of the osteopathic medical school from 2002 until he was fired in 2018. He was convicted in June of misconduct in office and two counts of willful neglect of duty.

Prosecutors said Strampel allowed Nassar to see patients while the school investigated a 2014 sexual misconduct claim and did not ensure Nassar followed proper patient protocols in the wake of the 2014 investigation. He was sentenced to one year in jail.

When Strampel retired from MSU last year, he signed an agreement that deprived him of emeritus status and other benefits typically awarded to high-level MSU officials when they retire.

The agreement, which sidestepped a drawn-out tenure revocation procedure, guaranteed health care coverage for Strampel and his wife, access to his 401(k) retirement savings plan and a settlement of $175,000 to make up for the salary he would have received during the tenure revocation proceedings. His salary at MSU was $217,903 a year.

Orlene Hawks, director of the state’s Department of Licensing & Regulatory Affairs, said although the harm caused by Strampel cannot be undone, he will never be in a position of practicing medicine in Michigan again.

