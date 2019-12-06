A 30-year-old St. Clair County woman was killed and an 8-year-old boy critically injured Thursday in a head-on crash with a gravel truck, authorities said.

The St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened Thursday afternoon on Gratiot between Bauman and Werner and it closed the roadway till about midnight.

According to a preliminary investigation, a 30-year-old Columbus Township woman who was driving east on Gratiot attempted to pass a vehicle in a no passing zone. Her vehicle pulled into the path of a gravel truck traveling west.

Police said the truck was unable to avoid the collision. The woman was fatally injured. An 8-year-old who was a passenger in her vehicle was taken to Children's Hospital in Detroit where he is listed in critical condition.

Officials said the driver of the gravel truck, a 65-year-old Richmond man, was not injured and voluntarily submitted to a blood alcohol test.

Investigators said it is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, but no criminal charges are expected.

