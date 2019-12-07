A 51-year-old man from Mount Morris died Friday in a crash while he and a passenger were riding in an ATV, police said.

Michigan State Police officers responded to the crash around 8:20 p.m. on Cousineau Road near Duncan Road in Green Township.

When troopers arrived, CPR was being given to the man by first responders.

The side-by-side ATV slid into the ditch and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The ATV rolled on top of him while the passenger was inside.

The passenger, a 51-year-old man from Lachine, was unable to lift the ATV and went for help, police said.

A nearby neighbor assisted with lifting the ATV and freeing the driver, but Alpena City EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

The passenger was not injured from the crash.

Police believe alcohol and icy road conditions contributed to the crash.

