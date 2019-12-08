Monroe Township, Mich. — The U.S. Coast Guard is continuing to search for a Taylor resident who disappeared after a boat in which he and a Monroe resident were fishing flipped over, authorities said Sunday.

A 28-year-old Monroe resident, who was in the boat when it flipped over, was rescued and taken to shore by the U.S. Coast Guard. The 61-year-old Taylor resident remained missing, the Sheriff's Office said. It was unknown if the 61-year-old Taylor was wearing a life jacket.

Deputies were dispatched at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday to the area of Bolles Harbor in Monroe Township to search for two people on a 16-foot fishing boat about a mile off shore that was taking on water, the sheriff's department said.

The Coast Guard, Michigan Conservation Officers, Monroe Township Fire Department, La Salle Township Fire Department and the city of Monroe Fire Department responded to the area with rescue vessels, the sheriff's department said.

The Monroe resident was rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Promedica Hospital in Monroe, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The fishing boat was located about a mile off shore, upside down and tangled in a fishing net.

The Coast Guard was continuing to search for the Taylor resident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at (734) 240-7530.

