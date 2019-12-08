Beulah — Search dogs and volunteers combed northern Michigan woods on Saturday for a missing Metro Detroit woman, according to a Facebook post from a family member.

Jennifer Ribbing Bryson, sister of missing Adrienne "Ada" Quintal, said "(t)he dogs did not find Ada in the woods around the cabin today. The trail dogs did pick up her scent (almost 8 weeks later) from the cabin to her hunting blind, but no cadaver dog hits."

The post also expressed thanks to the search teams that scoured the area around Quintal's family cabin in Honor on Saturday.

Nearly 11 teams of cadaver dogs, 40 volunteers and police officers scoured a thousand acres of land for clues about what happened to Quintal, according to a report from UpNorthLive.com.

At 2:34 a.m. on Oct. 13, authorities said a family friend received a phone call from Quintal, during which Quintal said she exchanged gunfire with two men, according to a release from the Benzie County Sheriff's Office.

According to authorities, Quintal had gone from Warren to a family cabin in Honor, Michigan, about 255 miles northwest of Detroit.

Deputies and state police troopers arrived at the property at about 2:58 a.m. Police found evidence of possible foul play. Troopers searched the area with a K-9 unit, officials said.

Officers found bullet holes in a window of a cabin and searched the area, the Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff's deputies and state police forced their way into the residence, where they found Quintal's cell phone, purse and a handgun registered to her, police said. Her vehicle also was left behind.

Quintal, 47, has long, brown hair and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot 7-inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call Benzie County Central Dispatch at (231) 882-4487 or the Michigan State Police Silent Observer at 1 (866) 774-2345.

