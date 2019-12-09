A 34-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting two people early Monday morning in Frenchtown Township, officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called at about 1:15 a.m. to a residence in the 8400 block of Killy Court for a report of a shooting.

The caller told officials a 40-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man had been shot inside the home and the shooter had fled from the scene, according to authorities.

Deputies learned the two victims and the suspect lived together and are related. A preliminary investigation revealed the suspect entered the victims' bedroom after the two men had an argument.

During a fight, one of the men displayed a 9mm handgun, police said. The two struggled and the handgun discharged, grazing the 45-year-old on the left side of his head, they said. The bullet also struck the woman in the torso as she was in bed, lying next to the male victim.

Both victims were taken to a hospital, police said. The woman is listed in serious condition after having surgery and the man was treated and released.

Authorities tracked down the suspect to a parking lot on North Monroe Street in the township. Deputies searched the suspect's vehicle and recovered a 9mm handgun.

He was arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail. The suspect has yet to be arraigned but police said he could face charges of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a handgun and using a firearm during a felony.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detective Bureau of the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7530.

