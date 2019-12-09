State police have identified the Mount Morris man who died Friday in a crash while he and a passenger were on an ATV.

Officials identified him as William Edmond Lafeldt Jr., 51.

Michigan State Police officers responded at about 8:20 p.m. Friday to the crash on Cousineau Road near Duncan Road in Green Township.

When troopers arrived, first responders were performing CPR on Lafeldt Jr.

The side-by-side ATV slid into the ditch and the driver was ejected from the vehicle. The ATV rolled on top of him while the passenger was inside.

The passenger, a 51-year-old man from Lachine, was unable to lift the ATV and went for help, police said.

A nearby neighbor assisted with lifting the ATV and freeing the driver, but Alpena City EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The passenger was not injured from the crash.

Police believe alcohol and icy road conditions contributed to the crash.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2019/12/09/police-identify-man-who-died-friday-atv-crash-alpena-county/2630401001/