Sales during the first week of recreational marijuana sales in Michigan amounted to $1.6 million, according to a state regulatory agency.

The inaugural week, Dec. 1-8, saw adult-use sales of $1,629,007, said David Harns, a spokesman for the state Marijuana Regulatory Agency.

A long line stretches along a block from Arbors Wellness in Ann Arbor on Dec. 1, the first day of legal recreational marijuana sales in Michigan.

A 10% excise tax on the sales was $162,900; sales tax totaled $107,514, Harns said.

In all, revenue totaled $270,414, said Harns.

Legal recreational marijuana sales began Dec. 1, nearly a year after its use became legal in Michigan.

Budget planners predict sales will contribute hundreds of millions of dollars to the economy as consumers, who must be at least 21 years old with a valid driver’s license or state ID, line up to buy pot for recreational use.

Sales began Dec. 1 at four retailers with licenses to sell marijuana after the Marijuana Regulatory Agency issued the first recreational licenses in November. Three vendors are in Ann Arbor and one site is in Morenci. Two other medical marijuana shops had secured recreational licenses but did not immediately launch sales.

Michigan voters approved a ballot proposal to legalize the adult-use of recreational marijuana in November 2018. Since then, more than 1,400 municipalities have banned marijuana businesses from opening shop in their communities.

Detroit News Staff Writer Craig Mauger contributed to this report.

