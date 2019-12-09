Monroe Township — Authorities have suspended their search for a 51-year-old Taylor man who disappeared Sunday while boating on Lake Erie.

Monroe County Sheriff's deputies called off the search for Kenneth Stephen Sisk at about 4 p.m. Sunday.

They said all search and recovery effort will be suspended until weather conditions improve.

Deputies were called at about 7:45 a.m. Sunday to Bolles Harbor for a report that a fishing boat with two men aboard and located about a mile off shore from Monroe Township was taking on water, according to officials.

Deputies arrived at the harbor but couldn't locate the boat.

The U.S. Coast Guard, Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officers, firefighters from Monroe, Monroe Township and La Salle Township joined deputies with rescue vessels for a search, officials said.

Authorities found the boat about a mile off shore. It was tipped over and tangled in a fishing net. They rescued a 28-year-old Monroe man from the water, got him to shore and transported him to a hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The coast guard is searching for the second man on the boat. It is unknown if he was wearing a life jacket, officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at (734) 240-7530.

