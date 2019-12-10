Fort Gratiot Twp. — A 60-year-old St. Clair County man was charged Tuesday with numerous sex crimes committed between 2001 and 2008, officials said.

Mark Robert Olson, of Fort Gratiot Township, was arraigned in 72nd District Court in Port Huron. He faces several charges, including five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material, according to court records.

Olson (Photo: St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)

A magistrate ordered him held in jail without bond and scheduled a probable cause hearing for the case against him for Dec. 23.

If convicted, he faces up to life in prison for each count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and up to four years in prison for each count of possession of child sexually abusive material.

Detectives with the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office began investigating Olson last month after Port Huron police received a tip about him, officials said. Police turned the case over to deputies after they learned Olson lived in Fort Gratiot Township.

During the investigation, deputies found between 2001 and 2008 Olson had been involved in multiple criminal sex acts in Fort Gratiot and Port Huron. They also learned he possessed child pornography.

St. Clair County Sheriff Tim Donnellon said in a statement that the investigation is ongoing and more charges against Olson are expected.

Anyone who was a victim or has any information regarding Olson's alleged crimes should call Det. Haley Bonner at (810) 987-1728.

