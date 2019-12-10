Detroit — The snow swirling around Metro Detroit Tuesday morning won't last, but a "strong cold" has taken hold in the region after the warmest day of the month.

Only about a half-inch of snow is expected to fall in the morning, and that should wind down in the 9 a.m. hour.

Buy Photo Snow falls on Fort Street in Detroit. (Photo: James David Dickson / The Detroit News)

National Weather Service meteorologist Danny Costello said arctic air entered the region Monday night. The high will only be about 33 degrees as the region returns to weather patterns more closely resembling those seen in November.

That, Costello said, was "a taste of things to come.". The record high for a Dec. 9 in Detroit is 58 degrees; Monday's high came in at 45 degrees, Costello said.

Sustained winds are expected to reach the low double digits, never surpassing 15 miles per hour, but wind gusts of 25 miles per hour are possible. Cloud cover was at 82% in the 8 a.m. hour but will fall to about 47% by midnight.

"We're heading toward winter," Costello said.

Relief from the cold should come over the weekend, as Saturday's high is expected to reach about 40.

