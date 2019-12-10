Lansing — The Michigan Legislature appears to have found some common ground with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on policy changes to secure a deal on supplemental money for vetoed funding priorities.

The Senate voted unanimously Tuesday to pass supplemental spending bills with added boilerplate language that would allow the Legislature to reverse any budget transfers made by the State Administrative Board this budget cycle.

The language also would have the enforceability of law for this budget cycle, according to Amber McCann, a spokeswoman for Senate Republicans.

The budget process this year exposed "some serious vulnerabilities in statute that allowed what happened to happen," Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey said Tuesday of contentious budget negotiations that culminated Oct. 1 in Whitmer's $947 million in vetoes and $625 million in budget transfers.

"Specifically, I think it created a serious problem of being out of balance between the executive office and the Legislature," Shirkey said. "These changes reinstate that balance."

Whitmer called the negotiated legislation "an important step forward" that will restore funding to many budget priorities.

"I support this bipartisan bill and will sign it, honor the terms, and not challenge any of its provisions," Whitmer said in a statement Tuesday. Let’s get it done, and let’s stay focused on building a stronger Michigan for everyone.”

The House is expected to vote on the legislation later on Tuesday.

According to the proposed boilerplate language included in the supplemental spending bills, if the state administrative board transfers appropriated funding, "the Legislature may, by a concurrent resolution adopted by a majority of the members elected to and serving in each house, inter-transfer funds within this act for the particular department, board, commission, officer, or institution."

If approved Tuesday, the Senate's Appropriations Committee on Wednesday would reverse some of the $625 million in transfers made by Whitmer Oct. 1 to provide for the supplemental spending the chambers approved last week.

Last week, the two chambers moved legislation that would restore $573.5 million of the $947 million vetoed items and several other items that were priorities of the governor, but that restored funding is contingent in part on the transfers being reversed Wednesday, McCann said.

Any reversed transfers would be sent to the state budget office, which is expected to accept those reversals, McCann said.

The $114.5 million supplemental spending bill for education and the $459 million general government supplemental would restore several items considered "immediate needs" that had been vetoed by the governor. In total, the bills would restore funding to 27 of the 147 items vetoed by Whitmer and reverse funding transfers in six departments.

Among the items restored in the supplemental spending bills are funding for the Michigan Tuition Grant, an aid increase for charter schools, summer school literacy interventions, early literacy coaches, isolated school districts, county jail reimbursements, rural hospitals, an autism support program, opioid response programs, secondary road patrols, and payments made in lieu of taxes to communities contained state-owned land.

The supplementals contain funding requested by Whitmer, including funding for new prison officers, tether replacements for parolees, the implementation of the Medicaid expansion work requirement, the implementation of no-fault auto insurance reform, 2020 Census activities and the independent citizens redistricting commission.

The Legislature could restore next year other budget items that were vetoed, such as $37.2 million for the workforce training program Going Pro or $37.5 million for the Pure Michigan tourism campaign.

It's not likely there will be additional restorations — other than what's outlined in the supplemental bills — before 2020. And Shirkey said he believes the funding shouldn't be restored for Pure Michigan.

Taxpayers funded the tourism and marketing program for several years, proving it could work and taking the risk out of such an investment for the business owners who profited from the increased tourism, Shirkey said.

"I believe that those who benefit the most from Pure Michigan should be the ones that primarily fund it," said Shirkey, noting his view was "one man's position."

Separate, but connected, legislation approved unanimously by the Senate Wednesday would require the governor to provide the Legislature with 30 days notice of planned budget transfers via the State Administrative Board.

Another bill would require the Legislature to provide the governor with a budget proposal by July 1 and separate legislation would allow the Office of Auditor General access to certain executive records during audits.

Similar legislation empowering the Office of Auditor General was vetoed by Republican former Gov. Rick Snyder last year.

