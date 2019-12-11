Nipsey Hussle, Consumers Energy outage map make lists of top Google searches in Michigan
Michiganians were interested in Disney movies and TV shows and Detroiters wanted to know about rapper Nipsey Hussle and girlfriend Lauren London this past year.
Those were the top searches according to Google.
Disney Plus, which launched in November, was the top trending search term in Michigan in 2019, followed by former Disney Channel actor Cameron Boyce, who died in July.
Michigan baseball was the eighth most trending search for the state in 2019. Michigan shocked the college baseball world when its men's baseball team played its way into the college world series this year.
Top trending searches in Michigan in 2019
- Disney Plus
- Cameron Boyce
- Antonio Brown
- Nipsey Hussle
- Consumers Energy outage map
- Avengers Endgame
- Luke Perry
- Michigan baseball
- Hurricane Dorian
- Game of Thrones
Hussle, who was slain in March, was the top trending search in Detroit in 2019. The term "irs.gov refund" was next.
Antonio Brown, who was a star at Central Michigan University and was released by the New England Patriots in September, was 10th most trending search in Detroit.
Top trending searches in Detroit in 2019
- Nipsey Hussle
- irs.gov refund
- Cameron Boyce
- Avengers Endgame
- Jussie Smollett
- R. Kelly
- iPhone 11
- Lauren London
- Momo
- Antonio Brown
The top trending search results for countries throughout the world were released as a part of Google's Year in Search annual round-up. Upon request, the California-based internet technology company also released the top 10 trending searches of 2019 for Michigan and Detroit.
The top trending searches don't necessarily reflect the terms that were searched for the greatest number of times — searches like converting inches to centimeters, which Google said doesn't change much from year to year — but instead terms that saw huge spikes in 2019.
